The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights

BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law.
The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their beliefs that one's body is their own and that one's belief should conform to their scientific understanding of the world.
The Satanic Temple conducts an abortion ritual in line with these beliefs for "involuntary pregnant women." An "Involuntary pregnant woman" is defined as someone unable to give consent (other than rape or incest) or when birth control fails.
The complaint further states the "involuntary pregnant women" that are a part of the Satanic Temple have been unable to have these rituals because of the new state law - which violates their religious freedom under the constitution.
The temple is also suing Lawrence Wasden in his official capacity as the attorney general for enforcing said law.
The temple is asking the court for relief the under the fifth, fourteenth and thirteenth amendments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.