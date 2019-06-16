UPDATE: First responders still searching for missing boaters on Columbia River from Saturday night.

At about 7:48pm, the Umatilla County 911 dispatch center received a report that two adults had been hanging onto the back of a boat while the boat was on its way to Bobby’s Beach, along US Highway 730 near milepost 195. When the boat arrived on shore the two adults were missing.

The efforts to locate the missing boaters continued until nearly 1:00am before the search was suspended for the night.

The search resumed at about 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Hermiston, OR - Two adults were reported missing from their boat about 5 miles east of the McNary Dam on Saturday.

Several agencies are working together to find the missing boaters.

Benton County Fire District #1, Kennewick Fire, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, Pasco fire boat and LifeFlight are all working together.

Four boats were put in the water (2 Columbia Dive Rescue, Pasco Fire Boat, Benton County Sheriff Patrol Boat) to help in the search. At this time the boaters have not been found.

The search is being suspended until tomorrow morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.