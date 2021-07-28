PASCO, WA - Edgar Casian remains missing since November when Mexican authorities first found his sisters deserted in Tijuana-without Edgar. He wasn't deemed officially missing by Pasco police until May when police became aware of the case and that the children were from Pasco. Now, father Edgar Casian-Garcia Senior and his girlfriends Araceli Medina, are prime suspects in Edgar's disappearance as well as in the abuse his sisters endured.
"The girls are back safely in Pasco and are doing surprisingly well considering everything they've been through." said Detective Jon Davis, detective from Pasco Police Department assigned to the case.
The girls were found in "dangerously alarming conditions" as documents say. Documents also detail the horrendous abuse the girls endured while living with father Edgar Casian Senior and girlfriend Araceli Medina in their Pasco apartment.
Both Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina have warrants for their arrest for Felony Assault of a Child in the First Degree. Their bail is set at $500,000 each. Neither have been located and fled aft.er first being questioned by the police back in May.
"I was horrified to find out what happened to my girls. They tell me, 'Mommy, I used to have a Daddy but then he did this to me,' and showed me the cuts on their arm." said mom of the three children, Maria Quintero.
"I called child protective services so many times and they didn't do anything. And I'm just so angry because this could have been avoided had they listened to my begging and pleas." said Quintero. "Now I don't know if I will ever see my boy."
It is Quintero's desire that we do not publish the details of the girls abuse. The investigation is still ongoing and some details are confidential.
Pasco Police are still searching for Edgar Casian. If you have any information or questions, call 509-628-0333 or email Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov.