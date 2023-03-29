WALLA WALLA, Wash. —

Providence St. Mary Medical Center is getting a $30,000 grant from the American Cancer Society after ‘The Soiree’ on March 18.

American Cancer Society Board Member for Washington Tom Flookes says the event started with a goal of $125,000 and finished with a total of $400,000 raised for cancer research.

The grant fulfillment of $30,000 came from a request by Providence St. Mary Foundation to fund transportation and housing accommodations for local cancer patients.

Flookes tells me he never expected the event to bring in nearly four times its goal.

“It was incredible,” says Flookes. “The night of the event you could feel the community coming together focused on a single goal.”

Flookes is the Chair of The Soiree and says the plan behind the event is to bring the community together and improve cancer care in the region.

“We want to make a big impact in the community,” says Flookes. “So The Soiree came about to say let’s do something significant that’ll have a component directly impacting our healthcare partners here and fund research that will help us down the road.”

Flookes tells me that 92-cents of every dollar raised at the event went to cancer care in some way. Of the $400,000 raised: $30,000 went to Providence St. Mary, $30,000 went to costs for the event, and the other $360,000 went to the American Cancer Society for research and testing.

Chief Philanthropist for Providence St. Mary Foundation Lacey Rowberg says the $30,000 is given as a grant to help the patients.

“That money is governed by a board of directors,” says Rowberg. “It only goes to patient assistance and does not go to any operations or overhead costs.”

Rowberg tells me the foundation helps patients from all over the region and one of the biggest challenges patients face is traveling for treatment— and this grant helps cover those costs.

“We have a nine-county reach,” says Rowberg. “We put people right across the street that are undergoing treatment because they may not want to travel back and forth every single day from Hermiston to Umatilla to receive their treatment. We just try to ease their way a little bit more through gas cards or lodging.”

Flookes says during our interview some people are facing the tough decision of skipping a meal or affording gas to get to a cancer treatment.

Rowberg says the funding for national research is still making a local impact.

“Anything that they are doing to advance cancer diagnosis and special treatments,” says Rowberg. “Is going to help everyone down the road.”

Flookes wants to continue his local impact through the same event next year.

“In the future, I’d love to look at opportunities to increase screening rates for colorectal cancer, for breast cancer,” says Flookes. “Start funding those kinds of initiatives right here in the community.”

Flookes is already planning next year’s version of ‘The Soiree’ and says the planning will be easier since a few sponsors are returning and people have preordered tickets online. Flookes wants to expand the event’s reach to the Tri-Cities and other towns near Walla Walla while hosting the event over a couple of days in June. Flookes says the goal is to pass the $400,000 mark set by the 2023 event.