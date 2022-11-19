TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
After three years the Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities.
The State Fall Games are this weekend, bringing out more than 700 athletes to the the area.
Volleyball, bowling, gymnastics and flag football were all competition options.
One participant tells us being a part of state is a fun and new way to meet people.
This year's State Fall games are presented by Broadmoor RV.
Competitions that started Saturday will be throughout Kennewick, Richland and Pasco over the weekend.
The event is open to the public for free.
