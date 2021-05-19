The State Fair Park announces their summer event schedule

YAKIMA, WA - After more than a year of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, State Fair Park is thrilled to be able to bring back events to the community.
Both the annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration and the Annual Central Washington State Fair are moving forward for 2021. In addition, they will be hosting another drive-thru Fair Food Fest in June, adding an outdoor picnic area as part of this event.
Dates for these events:
June 10 – 13 Spring Fair Food Fest Drive-Thru
July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks Display and Celebration
September 24 – October 3 Central Washington State Fair
Spring Fair Food Fest presented by Hapo Community Credit Union – opens Thursday, June 10th, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Friday, June 11th, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm; Saturday, June 12th 11:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, June 13th, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm.
This will be a drive-thru experience, with the addition of a new outdoor picnic area. New food vendors have been added; for more details and food vendor menus, visit fairfun.com.
July 4th Fireworks Celebration: The City of Yakima and Yakima County Commissioners have stepped up to fund the 2021 4th of July fireworks display.
“We want to thank both the City of Yakima and Yakima County for their generous support in making the fireworks display possible this year. This annual celebration is important for all of us to come together and enjoy public events again. The last year has been tough for all of us, and we look forward to welcoming the community back to State Fair Park to kick off the Summer.” Said State Fair Park President and CEO Kathy Kramer.
The fireworks display and parking are free to the public. A three-day carnival, along with food vendors and entertainment, will be part of the celebration this year. 2021 Central Washington State Fair – will run September 24th – October 3rd with this year’s theme, “Celebrating Together Again.”
“We are excited to be able to deliver the annual fair to our community. This year’s theme is certainly relevant, and we can’t wait to welcome the community back and celebrate together.” Said CEO Kramer.
The annual State Fair will deliver all your favorites – carnival, fair food, shopping, exhibits, agriculture programming, demo derbies, and concert series. Many new things are planned for this year’s annual Fair, which will be shared in the coming weeks.
“As you can imagine, with the latest re-opening news from the Governor’s office, we are moving quickly to get everything finalized now that we have the green light to get back to business.” Said CEO Kramer.
For event updates, visit fairfun.com. Information will be updated regularly on our website and social media for all three events as details are finalized.