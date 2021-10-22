The Sunnyside School District has received threats on social media

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Sunnyside School District and the Sunnyside Police Department are aware of threats circulating on social media focused on our secondary schools.
These posts are similar to others that have been seen in the Yakima Valley recently. The Sunnyside Police Department are currently investigating but advise that school stay in session.
At this time the school district has additional police and security presences at our middle schools and high school, as well as across the district.
"We take all threats seriously and will investigate to the fullest extend possible," wrote the Sunnyside School District in a social media post. "We will update with more information as it comes available."