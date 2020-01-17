Pasco, WA - The annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show is back by popular demand at the TRAC Center in Pasco. Exhibitors include wildlife viewing opportunities to managing hunting and fishing.

One of the hundreds exhibitors include the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department will have a couple booths including the wildlife and fishery program. The law enforcement staff will also be there to provide information on hunting regulations and poaching laws. Antlers, hooves, and skins will be on display for kids and folks to come and check out.

Anyone who is interested in anything outdoors will find something interesting there, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's Benton-Franklin District Wildlife Biologist, Jason Fidorra said.

"This kind of events are really great opportunities for the communities for the department to get out and actually answers people's questions and provide information for folks," Fidorra said. "Whether you are a hunter or angeler or just a resident of Washington. We really serve the entire community."

Attendees will also get the chance to interact with state staff who are who are based in Tri-Cities, WA.

General admission doors opens on Friday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and the show will last until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the TRAC Center in Pasco, WA. Free parking is available.

Tickets are available to purchase on their website. Adult tickets are $11, children ages twelve to 6 are $5, and children under 6 have free admission.