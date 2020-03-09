SELAH, WA - A couple built a little community house, and you can find more than books in it.

On the corner of Naches Avenue and 8th Street in Selah there's a house, but there's also a tiny house.

"It's called 'The Good Wolf Trading Post' because of my dog Balto, he's a very good wolf," said Andi Harris.

The name behind this tiny house is one you won't find in any book.

"I was sexually assaulted in 2017, and I was running on the Greenway. I got him like six months later, and he's my running partner, so I could start running again, and, he's just like my baby. I couldn't imagine life without him," said Harris.

The trading post has been up for two months and the concept is so much bigger than just trading.

"It's just to have a common place for the whole community to meet, and something positive, and it gets kids out of the house and gets them reading more and I think that is the main goal; because kids nowadays don't read as much as they used to," said Harris.

The best part about the tiny house is that there's more than just books inside.

People who are stocking it up are definitely thinking outside of the box.

Andi's boyfriends says, "We can put a bunch of books in the box, but we still got room for a Crock Pot, and we put a Crock Pot in there, and all sorts of different stuff," Beau Stidham.

Since Andi experienced the incident on the Greenway she's dedicated some of her time to raising awareness about sexual assault.

On May 2nd there will be a 5k that supports victims like Andi where she will be speaking.

The run is put together by Aspen Victim Advocacy Services.

The link below will take you to the event page for the 5k.