WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Tree of Heaven originated in China and is considered a noxious weed according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
The WSDA website says while the tree on its own can crowd native plants and damage roads, a new effort to eradicate the tree comes from a different pest.
“The reason we are most concerned specifically about this tree is because it's called a host species meaning it's the home of an insect called the spotted lanternfly.” Alison Crowley with Walla Walla County Conservation District said, “And spotted lantern flies themselves are what we're most concerned with.”
Crowley said the spotted lantern fly can decimate vineyards and other agriculture.
The bug impacts a long list of plant species including but not limited to grapes, cherries, hops, and apples according to the US Department of Agriculture.
For vineyard manager Brad Sorensen it isn't unusual to be on the lookout for new pests.
“Yeah, every couple of years something new comes up to keep us on our toes,” Sorensen said.
He said they are always monitoring for different diseases and pests that could have an impact on next season's crop with traps and a lot of walking around the vineyard.
When new pests do come in he says it raises the cost of monitoring and treatment.
Crowley said getting rid of the Tree of Heaven won’t be as easy as taking an axe to it.
“Unfortunately chopping it down can actually aggravate and create more of an issue because the more it feels stressed - the more it's going to reproduce,” she said.
Over the next year, they plan to do trials and use what she calls a cocktail of herbicides to find the best way to stop the trees from reproducing.
The WWCCD has already gotten a heat map of where the trees are around the county, but it doesn’t include private property.
Crowley said if you see a tree that looks like a Tree of Heaven to Report it to the WSDA, but unless it’s small and easy to yank out of the ground it might be easiest to leave it until they find the best way to treat it.
The WSDA has several ways to tell if the tree you’re looking at is the tree of heaven on its website.
Crowley predicts the lantern fly will make it to Washington in the next two to three years, with populations traveling across two to three states a year.
She said if you see what looks like the lanternfly in Washington to kill it, remember where you found it and report that information to the WSDA.
