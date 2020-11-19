The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is 'Unwrapping the Feels' this holiday season

KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is Unwrapping the Feels and making spirits bright for cancer patients in our community.
Each week from November 30th thru January 1st, cancer patients receiving treatment at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and Kadlec Clinic Hematology and Oncology will receive a special holiday present to brighten their spirits, as well as a meal for their family each Friday.
Members of our community can be Santa to someone fighting cancer in our region. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation has a goal of raising $50,000 to make spirits bright for cancer patients this holiday season.
For more information or to donate, please visit cancercrushingchristmas.com or call us at (509) 737-3413.