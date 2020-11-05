TRI-CITIES, WA - Rage Sports LLC announced their plans to bring a professional indoor football team to the Tri-Cities.
Rage Sports are the same owners of the minor league football team, the Tri-City Rage. Within 5 years, they became a top 10 nationally-ranked minor league team. Brandon Tate, owner of Rage Sports LLC, says he hopes to bring another successful professional indoor team to the area.
They are expected to kick off next spring with the season running through September 2021. More information is expected to come out in the coming weeks.
For updates on the team, you can follow their Facebook page at Tri City Professional Indoor Football.