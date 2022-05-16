RICHLAND, Wash. - The TCSBA is going onto their 25th year of performing around the community. The organization is made up of two different steel drum bands, which include their senior band, Bram Bratá and their younger band Ok2Botay.
Their director, Ben Leggett, who also writes and composes the music, says it was a difficult time for them during the pandemic.
"You know I was concerned 'cause... you know we'd get together kind of on zoom and stare at each other and people would just hold up their pet you know but...yeah I mean you're doing the thing together, there's no substitute for that," Leggett explained.
Now that they're back to rehearsing in person, the students feel a much closer bond to their peers.
"I'm like really passionate about music, but then I get to do it with people that I really enjoy all of the time so that's just like two bonuses," said senior Lexi from the Bram Bratá band.
Saturday, May 21 will be the 25th year the organization has been performing in the community and they're inviting past band members to join them to re-learn some of the music. They get the chance to share their memories and perform with the band again.
The Bram Bratá band has traveled and performed throughout the Pacific Northwest and other locations such as Hawaii, Disneyland and British Columbia. The students get to go on retreats and form a bond through music and adventure.
"We leave for 3 days and we practice new songs that we're working on... and we kind of just get to know each other a lot better...it's what makes us a really close group by just hanging out all the time and being stuck with no service for three days that does it too," band member Katie chuckled.
For more information, you can visit their website at https://www.tcsba.org/our-bands or click here for their Facebook page.
