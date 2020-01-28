The United Farm Workers Union host infromational meetings on the "Blue Card"

A new bill could provide a way for farm workers to obtain legal status and eventually citizenship in the United States.
The Bill "Agricultural Worker Program Act" was introduced last year and passed United States House of Representatives.
The United Farm Workers Union (UFW) is hosting informational meetings around the Yakima Valley to help people get prepared. During one of their informational meetings they broke down the steps people who file will need to take.
From there farm workers need to work in the industry another four to eight years to apply for residency.
Victoria says they have high hopes, as they've had support from both Republicans and Democrats.
For more information on who qualifies and informational meetings visit UFW on Facebook.