The Walla Walla VA has scheduled TWO drive-through flu shot clinics for Veterans

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is starting up its drive-through flu shot clinics starting THIS Friday, Sept. 25.
Eligible Veterans can get their annual flu shot without having to exit their car!
The Walla Walla VA has scheduled TWO drive-through flu shot clinics for Walla Walla area Veterans on Fri., Sept. 25 and the following Wed., Sept. 30 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days).
Note these two drive-throughs will be held at the Cinemark Grand Cinemas (1325 W. Poplar St.) in order to provide appropriate physical distancing and provide a safe environment for all. Veterans are required to wear a mask (reminder no vented masks are allowed).
And 2 drive-through flu shot clinics have been scheduled for the Richland VA Clinic area October 9 and 23. The full schedule is listed at Walla Walla VA’s external website.
If a Veteran cannot make these clinics, they can still get their shot in their community either at a VA in-network pharmacy or urgent care facility by going to this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations (enter your zip code and select “community pharmacies” or “urgent care” under “Facility Type”). Veterans can also call or message their primary care team to schedule an appointment for a flu shot.
This year is especially important for Veterans to get an annual flu shot to stay healthy. Additional information on all of Walla Walla VA’s scheduled drive-through flu shot clinics at all sites is located on the VA’s external website here: https://bit.ly/2RCHajR as well as posted on both the website’s calendar (www.wallawalla.va.gov) and Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page at the “events” tab. As always, all are encouraged to follow the Walla Walla VA on social media (Facebook and Twitter) to stay updated on happenings, including flu shot clinics.