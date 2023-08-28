Labor Day travel plans

Canva

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Labor Day is on Monday and if you're traveling this holiday to the campsite or other holiday plans there are some things you need to know.

WSDOT wants to remind you on Labor Day travels to practice patience this weekend as you might experience traffic. 

Labor day is just around the corner and if you’re anything like the 148 million Americans The Vacationer surveyed, you’re likely gearing up to hit the road for the holiday. So what’s the best time to leave if you want to beat the Labor Day rush? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

According to a survey by the Vacationer, more than 57 percent of Americans will be traveling this weekend.

Summer Derrey, a spokesperson for WSDOT says "You're going to see a significant increase in traffic across state travel."

Derrey says to keep in mind, that Memorial and Labor Day are the highest travel traffic days on I-90 for the entire year. Derrey says to plan ahead.

"Water, food and types of medication," says Derrey. "Certainly want to leave  your house with a full tank of gas and all the other things to keep your car running."

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson wants to remind you to pack your patience and they will be watching drivers closely.

"WSP Troopers will be out on the roadways looking for impaired drivers, and that means drugs and alcohol as well," said Thorson.

Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers that the long Labor Day Weekend can be one of the most dangerous times to be on the road. 

State law enforcement agencies in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona are partnering up for a special effort to remind the public that impaired driving is one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities. The want to emphasize that driving at any time while impaired by any substance is against the law. 

The National Safety Council is predicting there will be about 400 traffic fatalities across the U.S. during the long weekend. Officers and troopers will be on the roads in full force looking for evidence of impaired driving across the western U.S. with the message, "there is no safe place for impaired driving."

According to Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, "impaired driving is a leading factor in traffic deaths in our state. This is especially poignant during the long Labor Day weekend when families are traveling together for the last taste of summer." 

"In the past 10 years, the Washington State patrol has averaged almost 15,000 DUI arrests each year and responds annually to over 2,100 collisions where DUI is involved. On average, 250 people die on our state's highways each year because of impaired driving. Don't let yourself, a loved one, the stranger, or the family in the other car become part of these statistics this weekend," Batiste said. 

According to Derrey, the best travel times are either early morning or late at night. She says generally these hours apply to most highways. 

Derrey says WSDOT released a tool that will help with planning that Labor Day trip accordingly.

"The Department of Transportation has Labor Day Graphs for I-90 and I-5," she says. "The major routes across the state of Washington."