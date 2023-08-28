KENNEWICK, Wash. - Labor Day is on Monday and if you're traveling this holiday to the campsite or other holiday plans there are some things you need to know.
WSDOT wants to remind you on Labor Day travels to practice patience this weekend as you might experience traffic.
According to a survey by the Vacationer, more than 57 percent of Americans will be traveling this weekend.
Summer Derrey, a spokesperson for WSDOT says "You're going to see a significant increase in traffic across state travel."
Derrey says to keep in mind, that Memorial and Labor Day are the highest travel traffic days on I-90 for the entire year. Derrey says to plan ahead.
"Water, food and types of medication," says Derrey. "Certainly want to leave your house with a full tank of gas and all the other things to keep your car running."
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson wants to remind you to pack your patience and they will be watching drivers closely.
"WSP Troopers will be out on the roadways looking for impaired drivers, and that means drugs and alcohol as well," said Thorson.
According to Derrey, the best travel times are either early morning or late at night. She says generally these hours apply to most highways.
Derrey says WSDOT released a tool that will help with planning that Labor Day trip accordingly.
"The Department of Transportation has Labor Day Graphs for I-90 and I-5," she says. "The major routes across the state of Washington."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.