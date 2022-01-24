YAKIMA, WA - The Washington National Guard has boots on the ground in Eastern Washington.
They made their way to Yakima Memorial Hospital to give extra help to the community.
On Friday they arrived at the hospital to get some training in before their official start date on Saturday, January 22.
"The Washington National Guard has been asked to provide non-medical support for 5 hospitals across the state as well as establish testing sites outside of an additional 3 hospitals" said Paige Bentley, Second Lieutenant and Officer in Charge for the National Guard unit sent to Yakima.
Their support is supposed to help alleviate some of the struggles local hospitals across the state have been facing in the pandemic.
"This is the first time we have been sent directly to help hospitals" said Bentley. "Our guard personnel are not strangers to administering COVID tests or conducting a number of COVID related tasks we've been doing for the last two years."
The National Guard is hoping that with them being sent out to help, this could be the final push to help slow the spread of the virus.
"Our official start date was Saturday but we arrived on Friday to receive some training from the hospital staff" said Bentley. "We will be here 4 weeks doing things like greeting patients, re stalking rooms and wheeling patients around in wheel chairs."
Yakima Memorial has had a huge staffing shortage and have been struggling to keep up with the demand throughout the pandemic.
"Our Associate Chief Medical Officer, Kim Bursing has been working here for 30 years and she has never seen the guard deployed here before" said Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer for the Yakima Memorial Hospital. "That just kind of highlights the significance of what we're experiencing today."
So far, the hospital seems to be very grateful for the extra help.
"On Friday we had a record number of 253 employees out and we seems to break a record almost everyday, so we're certainly grateful for when we get some help" said Brueggemann.
Yakima Memorial is still asking the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distance and get fully vaccinated.