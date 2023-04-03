KENNEWICK, Wash. -

The Washington State Patrol wants to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

According to the Washington Traffic and Safety Commission, 30% of driving deaths are caused by distracted driving.

Lately, there have been several wrong-way driving collisions.

What do you do when you see someone going the wrong way?

"It's always important to be paying attention," said WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen."

Trooper Clasen offers some safety tips if you see someone going the wrong way.

"It's important to stay in the right lane," said Trooper Clasen. "Be aware around corners. If it looks like headlights might be heading toward you, just have an idea in your head on what your plan might be to advert from the collision."

Trooper Clasen tells me these drivers are typically under the influence and think they are on their right side of the road.

Meagan Lott, the communications manager for the Washington Department of Transportation tells me they've looked at areas where wrong-way driving happens and upgraded these areas.

"We do have signing at all of our on ramps that say do not enter, no way and one way," said Lott. "We've also added some wrong ways enhancements such as some red reflectors and some additional delineation to some of the interchanges where there is a loop on-ramp with a diamond off-ramp."

Lott says they're also experimenting with new technology to keep drivers safe.

"There's some testing that would have lights or horns that would show that driver, hey, you're going the wrong direction," said Lott.

Trooper Clasen says if you do happen to encounter a wrong-way driver, try to swerve out of the way, got off on the shoulder and make sure you're wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Clasen says to try to get the car description, the license plate number and a location.

Trooper Clasen says if you do see a wrong-way driver, call 911.

If you aren't involved in a crash, you don't need to wait at the scene for law enforcement to arrive.

"As far as the safety aspects of your driving, it all comes down to just being aware and being alert of your surroundings," said Trooper Clasen.

Lott says they don't currently have any plans in place to add more lights to warning signs.

Lott doesn't rule out adding the horns and sirens to alert drivers in the future, but there aren't any plans as of now.