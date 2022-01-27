YAKIMA, WA - Since the pandemic started, people with disabilities, often times afraid to catch COVID have left the workforce... Yakima County's Health District is trying to change that.
Just because were in a pandemic doesn't mean there are fewer resources.
The health district is promoting an inclusive community with development opportunities.
"Finding a job is a lot harder than I thought and looking for the right job and I think of how difficult it is to find the right job for me" said Peter Wright, participant in the developmental disabilities program in Yakima.
For people with developmental disabilities who want to get into the workforce, there are resources completely free to help with that.
"Every individual that has a developmental disability should already be linked with a case manager and that case manager works through the developmental disability administration" said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
In 2019 the group supportive employment program stopped being offered for Yakima County and throughout most of the state of Washington, but there are other options available.
"Something that's similar, it wouldn't be the same group environment but community inclusion is very similar in that you're not necessarily individually employed, of course but, you're still able to go out and volunteer and get those skill sets to eventually lead to individual employment" said Bravo.
There's programs in Yakima that support inclusive development as well, which means these folks can get to work if they want.
"We help people find jobs, keep their jobs, advance in their jobs" said Eileen Lai Employment Consultant for Trillium Employment Services.
Since the pandemic started they have taught their clients new skills that would be useful in the virtual world.
"We did a lot of training on zoom helping them access services that way helping them learn to do zoom interview because that's really the new way, you know?" said Lai. "Even moving forward that's a skill that everyone has to have."
For people who might be scared to go into employment because of their disability...
"Have I found that the public is more accepting of people with disabilities?" said Lai. "Oh yeah! Yeah for sure, I mean everyone I talk to says 'this is great we would love to hire' you know its more ironing out the details and that's something that we're here for to help them with."
If you're interested in the Developmental Disabilities Program or learning more click HERE.