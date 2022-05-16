The Yakima School District features student art shows throughout May

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District will feature student art shows throughout the month of May that are open to the community. Davis High School, the middle schools and Stanton Academy will all have art shows.
The Davis High School student show opening reception will be May 17 6:30 to 8:30p.m. The gallery will be open to the public from May 17 to May 20 from 8a.m. to 4p.m. People can enter through the main office at 7th and Walnut Avenue.
This show will feature student art and photography. On reception night, advanced drawing and painting students will present their work as "Artists in Action" working in the center of KIVA during the exhibition.
The middle school art show will start Saturday May 21. The opening reception will be from 2 to 7p.m. and have a musical performances by Discovery Lab and Lewis and Clark Middle School students.
After the opening, the gallery will be open from May 23 to 27 from 3 to 7p.m. and May 28 from noon to 5p.m.
This is the 22nd year the art show has been around. In honor of that, the Yakima School District decided to partner with the Larson Gallery to help celebrate the culture and diversity of Yakima schools. The exhibit will be at the Larson Gallery on 1015 S 16th Avenue. Washington Middle School, Lewis & Clark Middle School, Wilson Middle School, Franklin Middle School, and Discovery Lab School will all have artwork displayed.
The Stanton Academy art show will be on May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stanton Academy located on 802 River Road in the commons area. Students will be showcasing their art and there will be a lot of fun awards and prizes for students.
