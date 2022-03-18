YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Yakima Taco Fest sponsored by Valley Mall. The food festival for those 21 and older will be at Sarg Hubbard Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
The event will feature over 20 vendors and attendees will be able to nominate the people’s choice for best taco and craft beverage vendors. There will also be a t-shirt competition, Latin music, games, Loteria and more.
“The anticipation for the Yakima Taco Fest to return is a testament to the strength and pride of our community,” said the press release. “Which is why we are excited to give our taco lovers ‘something to taco ‘bout’ and enjoy once again.”
The Yakima Taco Fest webpage can be used to purchase tickets, starting at $15, sign up as a volunteer or apply to be a vendor.
