BOARDMAN, Ore.- Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress that ended with a chase and the suspect trying to bury themselves in a potato field on May 14.
A Morrow County Sheriff's Deputy (MCSO) responded to the Easterday Dairy Milking area and tried to stop a suspicious truck pulling a horse trailer. The truck did not stop and attempted to elude the Deputy.
While the suspect was driving a tire came off the trailer and the truck got stuck in a potato field. According to the MCSO the suspect then ran into the potato field.
Boardman Police responded and secured the truck and trailer that were reportedly full of items later identified as the property of Easterday Farms valued at $63,000.
Boardman Fire launched a drone and located the suspect digging in the potato field trying to hide. Law enforcement found the suspect buried in the dirt with only his face showing.
According to the MCSO the suspect, a 37-year-old Boardman man, was on probation, had an active warrant and a suspended license. He was booked into the Umatilla County Jail with no bail on suspicion of burglary, aggravated theft, felony elude, misdemeanor elude and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Morrow County Sheriff's Office at 541-676-5317.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.