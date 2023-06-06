KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police spotted a stolen vehicle in the Maverik gas station parking lot on Clearwater around 4 a.m. on June 6.
The male suspect entered the store and KPD Officers contacted him in the bathroom where he allegedly hid a handgun.
According to the KPD a second gun was found inside the stolen car and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.