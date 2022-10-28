GRANGER, Wash.-
Around 10:45 p.m. on October, 26, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and the Granger Police Department located a stolen vehicle, trailer, and tractor on the banks of the Yakima River near Granger.
Deputies attempted to contact a male suspect from the vehicle, but the man ran and jumped into the Yakima River.
According to a Yakima County Sheriff's Office press release, the suspect walked downstream and attempted to hide under some brush. A YCSO drone located the suspect, but when Deputies approached him he swam across the river, tried to climb up the bank and was swept downstream.
On the morning of October, 27, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit joined the search by boat and K9 Zuza was used to track the suspect.
After an hour of negotiations the suspect gave up and was taken into custody.
The suspect confirmed that he ran from authorities three weeks ago and also jumped into the river then.
The 43-year-old suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.