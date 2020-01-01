WALLA WALLA, WA - A man turned himself in to Walla Walla Police after eluding them during two pursuits and running away through a yard later on.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, Walla Walla officers spotted 31-year-old Dustin Rand - a theft suspect with a warrant issued for his arrest - driving near Poplar Street and 2nd Avenue. Officers tried to pull him over, but he sped off, and they quickly canceled a short pursuit for safety reasons.

The next day, officers again spotted Rand speeding on Otis Street near E. Alder Street. When officers tried to stop him, he again drove off, leading police on another pursuit which was again terminated due to Rand's unsafe driving.

Officers then found Rand's vehicle in the 800 block of Pleasant Street. As an officer approached the area in his vehicle, Rand was seen running away through a yard. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

A short while later, Rand called dispatch and turned himself in. He was arrested and taken to the Walla Walla County Department of Corrections without further incident.