YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - There have been 19 thefts or burglaries in the last five days in Yakima County according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Recently quite a few concerned people in Toppenish reach out to us after they heard about some break-ins at local stores, but YCSO said the number of crimes is actually pretty normal.
"Sometimes it goes up and down depending on who we arrest and who gets out of jail or who's coming back from prison," said Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for Yakima County Sheriff's Office. "But, for the most part, it's one of those common crimes that's going to continue to happen here in Yakima county until we can figure out what the actual problem is or the thieves decide to go somewhere else."
Schilperoort said if you've been living in the Yakima area for a good amount of time, you might have had some sort of theft happen to you at some point.
One of the places YCSO gets called out to pretty often for thefts is Legends Casino in Toppenish.
"We get called there every day for thefts," said Schilperoort. "Usually it's people's wallets or phones that they leave unattended while they're gambling and not paying attention and there's organized thefts that are there that are just paying attention to you not paying attention to your stuff."
At the beginning of the year, Dairy Queen in Toppenish got broken into and this wasn't the first time according to one of the employees.
"It was scary but it had happened once before with the previous owners before they sold this store but with that, it was one of the front doors and I just started here when that happened so it's kind of like shoot why did it have to happen again?" said Jamila Cardenas a shift leader at Toppenish Dairy Queen.
According to YCSO, in a robbery at a local 7-1-1 on March 26, 2022, in Yakima, the suspect got away with cigarettes and beer.
"Do I want to go to prison for more than a year for a pack of smokes and some red bull? said Schilperoort. "No, I sure don't."
Statistically, burglary and thefts have not been rising in the county, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't protect yourself.
"Make your home appear that someone is there, make sure you leave lights on, make sure you put some sort of sound coming out or make sure there's a radio or tv, actually have somebody there," said Schilperoort. "Have alarm systems or you can actually put signs in your yard saying there is an alarm system whether you have one or not."
Having security cameras and keeping your valuables out of sight in your car or in a public place is also a good idea.
