PACKWOOD, Wash.-
Therapy dogs are helping to comfort and rejuvenate firefighters on the front lines of the Goat Rocks fire, burning about 1.5 miles north of Packwood.
The dogs are from HOPE Animals Crisis Response, whose mission is to provide comfort and encouragement through animal assisted support to individuals affected by crises and disasters.
The therapy dogs are being used at base camp, where firefighters go to rest before going back to fight the fire or be reassigned to another fire.
Firefighters visit, play, and cuddle with the dogs, relieving stress in the process.
The Akita is Haddasah, who will turn 4 in November. Her handler is Julie.
The chocolate lab is 11 year old Bungee, his sister is the black lab Pickles, who is 10. Their handler is Raquel.
