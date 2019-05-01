RICHLAND, WA - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation's annual Run for Ribbons is taking place Saturday, May 11 at Howard Amon Park in Richland, and you still have time to sign up!

Run for Ribbons is a 10k, 5k, and 1mile fun run/walk community event to raise awareness and promote prevention of all forms of cancers. All funds from the event stay local.

Entry fee: $35 Adults / $25 Youth (3-18yrs) if pre-registered by May 10th (Registration fee includes t-shirt)

Race Day Schedule:

8:30 am Registration/Check-In Opens

8:30 am RibbonFest and Stage Entertainment Begins

9:45 am Warm-up

10:00 am Race Begins

12:00 pm Course closes!

Learn more here: http://tccc.convio.net/site/TR/Events/Run14?pg=entry&fr_id=1120#.XMoatWN7mM9