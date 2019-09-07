The Better Business Bureau is advising caution to make your donations following Hurricane Dorian get to people who need it most.

Devastation from the storm in The Bahamas and on the East Coast is causing many people to contribute to relief efforts.

Not all organizations that claim they are going to aid in relief efforts are verified, some can be scams.

There are some things you should look out for when donating to different organizations.

1) Verify the trustworthiness of soliciting relief organizations

2) See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas.

3) Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups

4) Be cautious about gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations

5) Understand crowdfudning.

6) Phases of disaster relief.

Here is a list of BBB Accredited Charities:

American Humane

American Red Cross

Direct Relief

Global Giving

Humane Society of the United States

Heart to Heart International

Salvation Army

Save the Children

World Vision