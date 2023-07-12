A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work on wedding websites for same-sex couples has LGBTQ+ people across the country worried about broader consequences. Dallas Lyn Miller-Downes is a visual artist based in Portland, Oregon, and says the ruling turns businesses into the morality police. Kansas resident Kirby Evers is bisexual and said the ruling will make people more comfortable using slurs. Human Rights Campaign Legal Director Sarah Warbelow says the 22 states with nondiscrimination laws can still enforce them for employment, housing and buying goods that aren't highly customizable with speech. But Warbelow said the ruling also opens the door to discrimination against religious minorities.