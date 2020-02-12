Things you can do on Valentine's Day

YAKIMA, WA- The Range LLC is offering a Valentine's Day Special.

The package comes in a basket and it includes a $50 gift card to Yakima Steak House, a lane rental for 2 people, including firearm rentals, full auto demos, eye & ear protection, 2 targets, and a heart of bullets.

The Marketing Director at The Range, Stacy Wilson says these valentines packages are going fast but she said they can still help.

"Unfortunately a lot of people are last minute and we have a very limited supply of of the Valentine's packages but if you want to have us put together a pkg with gift cards, or you bring in your own basket we've got a different variety of thing," said Wilson.

Another date night idea is a D-I-Y night at AntoLin Cellars.

Yaymaker Yakima is hosting a paint a valentine heart wine glass Thursday February 13th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gathering in Yakima will be hosting a game night with valentine themed games.

And if you are a romantic you can reserve a singing valentine by the Barbershop Harmony Yakima starting at $20.