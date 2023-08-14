YAKIMA, Wash.-
Think Twice Yakima will be hosting a back-to-school event on August 20 with movies and free school supplies.
The back-to-school event is open to all Middle and High school students.
In addition to school supplies, there will be a free movie and snacks.
The first 500 students will receive a water bottle, backpack, and earbuds.
170 gift cards will also be placed in backpacks.
Think Twice will begin giving away backpacks at 8:00 a.m.
Students will have the choice between, MEG 2 the trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem.
Popcorn and soda will be provided. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. And the movie will begin at 9:00 a.m.
The event is only open to students in Middle School and High School.
The Think Twice back-to-school event will be on August 20, at 8:00 a.m. At the Yakima Cinema, 1305 North 16th Avenue, Yakima Washington.
