Think Twice Yakima will be hosting a back-to-school event on August 20 with movies and free school supplies. 

The back-to-school event is open to all Middle and High school students. 

The first 500 students will receive a water bottle, backpack, and earbuds. 

170 gift cards will also be placed in backpacks. 

Think Twice will begin giving away backpacks at 8:00 a.m. 

In addition to free school supplies, there will also be a free movie and snacks.

Students will have the choice between, MEG 2 the trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem. 

Popcorn and soda will be provided. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. And the movie will begin at 9:00 a.m. 

The Think Twice back-to-school event will be on August 20, at 8:00 a.m. At the Yakima Cinema, 1305 North 16th Avenue, Yakima Washington. 