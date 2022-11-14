When a viewer reached out to NonStop Local with video footage of what appears to be a meteor in West Richland, we had to make sure it was possible... turns out, 27 people made official reports of a 'fireball' in the Pacific Northwest and Nevada on November 13.
The American Meteor Society (AMS) allows anyone who sees something "bright and fast... like a huge shooting star" to report the sighting. Its staff then investigates and monitors each report, grouping related reports together and studying any apparent trends, according to its site.
On November 13, 27 people reported meteors sightings in a grouped event touching Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. One of the reported sightings was in Pasco, from a user who is listed as experienced in the phenomena at Level 3 of 5. Two sightings were reported in Yakima, one from a Level 4 user.
Meteors come from bits and pieces of broken asteroids and comet particles, which trail behind comets as they orbit, according to NASA. These bits and pieces exist in space as debris trails. When the Earth's orbit passes through the debris, the bits and pieces disintegrate as they hit our atmosphere, leading to the visual phenomena. Meteor showers will have a parent comet, from which the debris originated.
There are currently several active meteor showers, according to AMS. This includes the Orionids, the Taurids (Southern and Northern) and the Leonids.
The Orionids
The Orionids are some of the more well-known meteor showers. Their parent comet is Halley, "perhaps the most famous comet," according to NASA. As Earth orbits through Halley's debris, the Orionid meteor shower occurs. The fireballs are described by NASA as "prolonged explosions of light."
These meteors are seen in both hemispheres for some hours after midnight. The shower is active from late September through November 22, peaking around October 21.
The Taurids
The Taurids originate from Comet 2P/Encke, according to NASA. It reportedly has the shortest orbit of any known comet in our solar system, taking 3.30 years to orbit the sun. The Taurid meteor streams peak in October and November, with particularly bright, fast fireballs.
These meteors may be brighter, and for longer, than other meteors, due to "larger particles of cometary material," according to NASA. They're often seen around Halloween, earning the nickname Halloween Fireballs.
The Taurids are often referred to as two separate showers, the Southern Taurid meteor shower and the Northern Taurid meteor shower. The North Taurids peak around November 12-13, according to EarthSky.
The Leonids
The Leonids originate from Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 33 years. They're active from November 3 through December 2, peaking on November 18, according to NASA. The quick meteors are often bright and colorful.
