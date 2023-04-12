YAKIMA, Wash.- Community members are invited to participate in in a free Community Action Day at Lewis and Clark Middle School to help reduce vandalism throughout the city.
Each household will receive free supplies including a bucket of paint to cover future vandalism.
“The City of Yakima aims to reduce vandalism cases by making neighborhood improvements to deter future criminal activity through graffiti abatement work,” said Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler.
The event will offer free food and resources from community organizations while offering a chance to meet law enforcement and city officials to create new relationships.
Community Action Day is scheduled for April 20 at Lewis and Clark Middle School from 5 to 7 p.m.
