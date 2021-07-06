TRI-CITIES, WA - In the aftermath of COVID and with only a week of Washington fully reopened, some businesses, restaurants, and bars are still not operating as normally as they expected.
Jocho's Taco's owner Luz Urbina Sanchez said that she only has two people working on staff and can't find anyone to hire, even though she has put out the help wanted notice for about a month or two.
Regional Labor Economist for the state of Washington Asja Suljik said this sheds light on the shortage of workers in the hospitality industry.
"Of course every industry was impacted by COVID but that hospitality industry was one of the most affected regionally due to the closures," said Suljik.
Post-quarantine, people are ready to get out and go to a nice restaurant. Suljik said she was surprised at how well people were going out and wanting to enjoy a restaurant as opposed to Uber Eats.
"Because we got so used to ordering takeout," said Suljik.
Other businesses like Hai Dumplings and and Proof Gastropub are some other examples of businesses that have been short-staffed due to a lack of people wanting to work in hospitality. Hai Dumplings will even be closing down temporarily because of it.
Suljik said this is because, during the pandemic, the hospitality industry experienced an "exodus" of workers, some of whom were retiring individuals, some of whom were let go and then filed unemployment, and some of whom left to another industry altogether.
"Some were pushed into another industry because they had to. They went to industries where they could easily transfer their skills like retail," said Suljik.
Suljik added that the retail industry, while affected like the hospitality industry, was able to bounce back more successfully. Construction and labor projects were also a booming industry locally according to Suljik.
"The incoming workforce who would replace these other lost workers are young people ages 16-24, but they aren't working in hospitality as much locally," said Suljik. "Many of them found jobs that were more flexible for them like Door Dahs, Uber Eats, and other flexible jobs that included either technology or something other than hospitality labor."
Still, businesses like Jocho's Tacos feel the sting of the shortage of hospitality workers. Urbina Sanchez works all day every day at her restaurant just to be able to meet the demands of the customer business.
Suljik said that looking forward, Tri-Cities is actually better off than other cities like Spokane and Walla Walla.
"We have a community here that is coming together a lot and going out which will hopefully increase the success of local eateries and small businesses because of the demand of the clientele," said Suljik.
Suljik also added that the hospitality industry may be looking towards reinventing how they serve their business, "It might be higher wages to attract more employees, flexibility, or even a robot if people still don't want to take those jobs."
During the pandemic, the local hospitality industry lost 36% of its employees. They are now recovering at 85.2%.
All statistics are according to Asja Suljik.