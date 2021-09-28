PASCO, WA - Thousands of Facebook comments reveal the mourning of a community.
Friends of Richard Lenhart shared their sadness over his murder. saying: "He was a wonderful man, a "gentle giant" and loved by everyone." Coworkers of Pasco transportation say he was "loved by all who knew him at transportation."
The Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, also said in a statement:
"My heart is broken for the Pasco School District community after the loss of one of their own last week. Richard Lenhart was a beloved member of the PSD community for many years, and my heart goes out to his family, colleagues, and students as they navigate this immense loss.
We have been in communication with Superintendent Whitney, who is working closely with the Pasco Police Department to understand what led to this unbelievable tragedy. Superintendent Whitney and her team acted quickly to provide counselors and other supports for Richard's colleagues and students.
It is a testament to Richard and the PSD Transportation Department's consistent safety training that the students on the bus knew to exit through the back and get to safety. Richard served his community with kindness and integrity for many years, and I know all of Washington joins me in sending love and support to the PSD family."
As the community shares their compassion to the Lenhart family, they're also sharing it with the families of the 35 children who were on that bus.