Wapato - Over the weekend, a Fire District 5 fire station located along the Yakima Valley Highway was burglarized. The deputy fire chief said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen.
On Sunday morning, dispatch received a phone call from a person that lived near the fire station who said there was damage to the back door of the fire station. Someone on duty went to the station to check it out. When they arrived, they saw the back door had been sawed open.
Deputy Chief Joel Byam said it's frustrating that this happened to them.
"It's just one of those heart sinking things that you don't really know what to expect until you get here especially when you get called," Byam said. "I was concerned that our trucks could be missing, that we just had a lot more damage."
He added, fortunately, it wasn't one of their main stations. Since they had their new station built in 2012, the one on 6231 Yakima Valley Highway was being used as a storage unit.
"Directly, it doesn't affect our day to day operations this is just a storage building and so it has extra equipment but if we had a truck break or something else happened these vehicles and this equipment can't back fill it at this point," Byam said.
Byam said about five sets of fire PPE were stolen worth about $5,000 each. A bag of medical equipment was also stolen that had many things including oxygen tubes.
One of their truck's windows was also smashed. Byam said the truck was unlocked so he doesn't know why the window was smashed.
The truck will be getting fixed, but it could take months to replace everything that was stolen because of the nationwide supply shortage.
Byam said many of these things are not just things you can replace one day to the next.
Casey Schilperoort, public information officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, said it's rare to see fire stations get equipment stolen.
"I have no idea what people are gonna do with the duty gear it's not like you can sell it online, very well, I guess it could be a Halloween costume but you can't really sell it to anyone, what's the use of having the gear?" Schilperoort said.
The sheriff's office has no suspects at this time. They ask if you see anyone wearing fire PPE or attempting to sell it to contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers.