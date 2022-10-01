Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday.
The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
Meagher said they plan to donate proceeds to the national DSAMC. The money also goes help support families. For instance, parents who have a baby with Down Syndrome, get new parent packages with information and resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.