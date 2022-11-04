KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 11:01 p.m.
Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD.
There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time.
Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according to Pacific Power.
UPDATE: 9:56 p.m.
Over 540 customers are without power around Oak Street in Kennewick; another 182 customers are without power near Kiona, according to the Benton PUD.
There is still no estimate when power will return.
Additionally, nearly 100 people are out of power in Gleed.
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 8:34 p.m.
More than 500 customers are without power in the southeast Kennewick area, according to Benton PUD.
The outage map reported initial power outages starting at around 7:51 p.m. No cause was identified at the time of the outage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.