SEATTLE — Thousands are without power, a stretch of Interstate 90 between Bellevue and Issaquah reopened after an hours-long closure, and most bus services have been canceled or delayed Friday morning as freezing rain from a winter storm fell overnight across the region.
Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning that started Thursday and will end on Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning until 10 p.m. Friday.
Power outages
As of 7:45 a.m., 7,272 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power, including almost 3,000 customers in North Bend, and another 5,708 Snohomish PUD customers. The largest outages were along US 2 past Monroe and between Marysville and Lake Stevens.
In addition to the outages in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, almost 1,400 homes are still without power in the San Juan Islands, down from the original nearly 15,000, or almost all San Juan Islands residents, after a county-wide power outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO).
The whole county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday and there is no estimated restoration time. Around 2 a.m. Friday, OPALCO said it had restored power and the mainland and would begin getting it back on for customers.
More localized outages are possible as freezing rain continues. If you believe you are experiencing an outage, check the outage map for your utility provider.
- Orcas Power and Light Co-op
- Seattle City Light outage map
- Puget Sound Energy outage map
- Snohomish PUD outage map
- Tacoma Public Utilities outage map
Road closures
Across the area, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) warned of poor road conditions on freeways and surface streets. People are encouraged to stay home if possible and drive with caution if they do have to go out.
US 2 is closed in both directions in Gold Bar due to downed trees, freezing rain and icy conditions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Crews are assessing roadway conditions, but there was no estimated time of reopening.
WSDOT is advising drivers to delay all non-essential traffic Friday morning.
I-90 reopened after an hours-long closure between Interstate 405 and State Route 18, according to Washington State Patrol. Chains are required on the pass and conditions remain very icy on the roadway.
On Thursday night, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it responded to multiple crashes along I-5 and State Route 8 after freezing rain began falling in the Olympia area.
"Freezing rain is causing hazardous road conditions all over Thurston County," the sheriff's office tweeted at 10:19 p.m.
The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported multiple crashes on I-5, Interstate 205 and State Route 14 after freezing rain began falling around Clark County.
The National Weather Service first reported freezing rain falling along the I-5 corridor from Olympia south around 8 p.m., as well as along the coast.
In Chehalis, a tweet shared with the National Weather Service showed a thick sheet of ice covering someone's car, which is a potential preview of what's ahead for areas further north.
Public Transit impacts
Bus operations across Pierce, King and Snohomish counties were canceled early Friday due to road conditions.
Pierce Transit said it was delaying busses and King County Metro said it had suspended service Friday morning.
Due to the weather, service in Pierce County will start at 10 a.m. and all busses will be on snow routes, according to the Pierce Transit website.
King County Metro said busses were unable to leave their bases due to road conditions. All service has been suspended and an update is expected after 10 a.m.
Other services canceled include access paratransit, the City of Seattle streetcar and the King County water taxi. The light rail is still operating.
Community Transit also said bus operations in Snohomish County were canceled Friday morning. Hourly updates are expected.
Flight delays
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hundreds of flights have been canceled, including all Alaska Airlines flights until noon on Friday due to weather conditions.
Almost 450 flights were canceled and another 85 were delayed Friday morning, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.