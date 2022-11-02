OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A new Washington state law that went into effect in June makes it a felony to threaten election workers online.
State Senator David Frockt (D), introduced legislation in both 2020 and 2021, that would have made it a felony to threaten election workers in person or online.
Frockt's legislation passed the state Senate twice, but failed to make it out of the House.
What became law in June is an amendment to the state's cyberstalking law, which makes online threats directed at election workers a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.