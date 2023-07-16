OTHELLO, Wash.- Three people are dead after a head-on collision 10 miles west of Othello on Saturday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there were two vehicles involved. The first vehicle held just one passenger, a 30-year-old man, while the second vehicle held the three victims.

The first vehicle drifted into the westbound lane of State Route 26, colliding head on with the second vehicle. The second vehicle then traveled over the westbound shoulder and into the ditch below.

The three victims from the second vehicle have been identified as Eloy Romero Serrano (78), Jesus Perez Escamilla (21), and Antonia Rodriguez Barragan (63).

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to Kedlac Medical Center with injuries.

Drugs and/or alcohol seem to be involved, but the details have not yet been clarified.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is presented