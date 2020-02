KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police officers and Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people allegedly responsible for graffiti on 5th and Gum St.

Police say two of the three arrested are minors and one is 18 years old. They say at least one of them is affiliated with a gang. If you have witnessed graffiti within the past week, Kennewick police would like to speak with you. They ask you give them a call.