BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months.
Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Three guns and hundreds of fentanyl pills were also seized according to the BCSO.
The regional SWAT team, Metro drug task force, ATF and Richland bomb squad all assisted in the search.
The BCSO would like to thank the community for its information and support that contributed to the investigation that led to the search.
