KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police arrested three people Tuesday night after a police chase. Douglas Duncan had been driving and was charged with drive-by shooting, attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Robert Garcia, a passenger, was booked for first degree assault and a second passenger Lino Castaneda-Rodriguez was booked for drive by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm first degree.

The pursuit started on West Kennewick Avenue and North Tweedt Avenue after police identified a stolen car that was reported on April 22. Police were able to identify the car because they reviewed surveillance video from a road rage incident in which two shots were fired in the air. The same vehicle was also reported leaving the scene after allegedly shooting a 17 year old girl Monday night.