KENNEWICK, WA Saturday night Kennewick Police responded to three separate DUIs. The first arrest happened at The Pub on West Clearwater Ave in which 58 year old Larry Power had allegedly struck a car and ran into a fence. Power was arrested on allegations on driving under the influence.

The second drunk driving case occurred on the 8500 block of West Hood Avenue. That's where 31 year old Kaylee Nicole Morris allegedly drove her vehicle into a trailer parked on the side of the road and fled the scene. Morris was found by officers and was arrested for suspected drunk driving, hit and run and reckless endangerment because there were several children in the car.

The third DUI happened on Kennewick Ave and Union St. A black Nissan allegedly ran into a traffic sign and then proceeded to leave the scene. Officers were able to match the evidence of the scene of the crash to a black Nissan that had stopped at a nearby gas station. That's where they found 19 year old Nyaruach Guich where he was arrested for suspected drunk driving and hit and run.