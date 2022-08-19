Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration.
Two others were given medical care in the field, including IV fluids, before they could walk out with the help of a grounds team to get full medical care.
All three were experienced hikers in good physical condition.
August in Kittitas County calls for hundreds of hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail and other backcountry users along the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.
With extreme weather in the future forecast, all backcountry users are encouraged to have extra water and electrolytes to mitigate the heat. Being aware of the trail and passes in 90+ degree heat can deplete the toughest hikers causing heat-related illness and emergencies can happen suddenly.
It's important to understand the dangers of hiking in extreme weather conditions. The Kittitas County Sheriff's office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue have worked together with medical providers in our community for providing help during medical emergencies.
In a press release, Kittitas County says, "We appreciate the dedication and professionalism of our KCSR volunteers and our Lead Search and Rescue Coordinator, Deputy Ellis Nale, who saw this need and worked to make it a reality. Their work will save lives; but we’d rather not see them have to use it!"
During extreme heat, think about hiking during cool hours of the day like the early morning or late evening. It's best not to push your luck just to get a few more miles in.
Be sure to take your time, stay hydrated and be smart when hiking. Remember to research trail reports about water availability and always have a ‘plan B’.
