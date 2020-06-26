PASCO, WA - Friday morning a three-car collision occurred in on Interstate 182.
Friday at approximately 9:30 am three cars were involved in an accident while exiting southbound 395.
Of the three vehicles reported only 1 passenger was injured and two cars are reported totaled.
Washington State Patrol reported that the accident was caused when the suspect vehicle changed lanes, causing the second exiting vehicle to strike and push the first vehicle into the third vehicle.
The driver of the first vehicle was reported injured and then safely transported to Kadlec Medical Center.