Three car collision leaves one person with minor injuries

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police responded to a three car collision Sunday afternoon that left one person with minor injuries.

This happened at the intersection of W. Fourth Av.e and S. Edison St. in Kennewick.

Multiples lanes were closed in both directions for several hours while police conducted an investigation and cleared the roadway.

Police say the driver of a white SUV was cited for failing to stop at a red light, not having a valid driver's license and not having any car insurance.

One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated.