BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Three children who ignited a field fire in Hover Park on Saturday afternoon are safe, according to Benton County Fire District 1.
BCFD1 crews arrived at the scene just after 3:30 p.m. and put out the flames spread over a half-acre of brush among Russian olive trees. The fire’s position between the river and the dirt road, and the light winds in the area stopped the fire from spreading, according to officials.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the fire was started by three children between the ages of 9 and 12 who took a "torch" from their parents' car and tried to light some cardboard.
Officials said no one was injured and there was no damage to nearby properties or structures.
BCFD 1 shared a resource for parents who want to teach their children about fire safety. The Sparky School House website offers age-appropriate videos and activities to help children learn about fire safety and prevent future accidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.